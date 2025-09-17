You Can Save Those Unpopped Popcorn Kernels At The Bottom Of The Bag — Here's How

Have you ever looked into the bottom of a popcorn bag after polishing it all off and lamented the amount of unpopped kernels in the bottom? If so, you're not alone. Unpopped kernels are a frequent problem with even the most popular microwave popcorns, and it can feel wasteful to throw away a bag full of kernels that could have been a delicious snack. Luckily, you don't have to! Popping the kernels left in the bottom of the bag couldn't be easier, and it ensures you get your money's worth from every single bag of popcorn you buy.

Repopping the kernels is as simple as taking them out of the used bag, putting them in a fresh paper bag, and popping them back in the microwave. However, unless something has gone quite wrong, you probably won't have enough kernels left in the bottom of a single bag to make up a meaningful portion of popcorn. To remedy this, take the kernels out and store them in a separate place. You can add to this pile every time you make popcorn, until you have enough to have a decent little snack. Then you can re-pop them in the microwave or over the stove using oil. If you cook popcorn in oil infused with vegetables or spices, you can add your favorite flavors.

While it may seem simple and tempting, don't try to pop the unpopped kernels alongside a new bag of popcorn. Since they've already been heated once, they'll likely pop much sooner, and should be cooked for about a minute less than regular kernels.