You Can Save Those Unpopped Popcorn Kernels At The Bottom Of The Bag — Here's How
Have you ever looked into the bottom of a popcorn bag after polishing it all off and lamented the amount of unpopped kernels in the bottom? If so, you're not alone. Unpopped kernels are a frequent problem with even the most popular microwave popcorns, and it can feel wasteful to throw away a bag full of kernels that could have been a delicious snack. Luckily, you don't have to! Popping the kernels left in the bottom of the bag couldn't be easier, and it ensures you get your money's worth from every single bag of popcorn you buy.
Repopping the kernels is as simple as taking them out of the used bag, putting them in a fresh paper bag, and popping them back in the microwave. However, unless something has gone quite wrong, you probably won't have enough kernels left in the bottom of a single bag to make up a meaningful portion of popcorn. To remedy this, take the kernels out and store them in a separate place. You can add to this pile every time you make popcorn, until you have enough to have a decent little snack. Then you can re-pop them in the microwave or over the stove using oil. If you cook popcorn in oil infused with vegetables or spices, you can add your favorite flavors.
While it may seem simple and tempting, don't try to pop the unpopped kernels alongside a new bag of popcorn. Since they've already been heated once, they'll likely pop much sooner, and should be cooked for about a minute less than regular kernels.
Other things to do with unpopped kernels
If you've eaten a lot of popcorn recently and you're looking at your extra kernels with disdain, you'll be happy to know there are other things to do with them besides making more popcorn. For instance, you can make popcorn-flavored ice cream by steeping your kernels in milk, then using it to make ice cream. You can either exclude other flavors entirely for a popcorn-flavored treat, or use that milk to make homemade vanilla ice cream that tastes rather like kettle corn. This is a great movie night alternative, but also works for any kind of dessert situation.
You also don't have to eat the kernels at all to make use of them. For instance, if you put them in a bag and let them chill in the freezer, they can make a handy ice pack that won't melt and get everything wet like traditional ice packs do. This is great for icing injuries or placing on your forehead when you have a fever or headache. If you already have ice packs you like, you can also use them to make beanbags for cornhole or even to make a little homemade stuffed animal. While popcorn kernels can "go bad" in the sense that they won't pop and will taste stale, they aren't perishable like regular foods, so they're safe to use in little gizmos like this.