The California Ice Cream Shop That Inspired A Scene In Pixar's UP

There's something intriguing about seeking out eateries that have made cameos in some of our favorite movies, and we have one to add to your next food nerd day trip to San Francisco. Pixar's movie "Up" is a classic, but once you get past the love story, balloons, and talking dogs, you may notice Fentons Creamery, an ice cream joint in Oakland, California. Spoilers alert if you have not seen this beloved animated movie: The shop is mentioned early in the film and later appears in the final scenes when the once-grumpy widower Carl and Boy Scout Russell are sitting front calling out car colors and eating ice cream cones.

The inclusion of Fentons, which has been around for well over a century, was not random. Pixar happens to call the neighborhood home, and employees often make stops at this sweet place for milestone celebrations. Both the director and producer of "Up" would frequent it with their own kids and friends, too. While some might call it product placement, it was a little more sentimental than that. "We thought it was fun. We got applause when we showed that at the wrap party, because so many people go over and eat at Fentons," film producer Jonas Rivera told SFGate. "We wanted something specific that sounded authentic. If you live here you'll get it, but it sounds like a real enough place that broader audiences will understand what this kid is talking about." But really, what makes this ice cream spot so special?