Guy Fieri's Go-To Seasoning For Extra Flavor In Any Dish

Beyond his signature look and many bizarre sayings and catchphrases, Guy Fieri brings a unique flair to the world of cooking through the signature ingredients and sauces he likes to add to many of his key dishes. Some may initially think of Fieri's love of Donkey Sauce — a mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic that the chef suggests you add liberally to your burgers. But the chef also loves to use chicken powder whenever its applicable to really amp up some of his favorite dishes.

Chicken powder, also known as powdered chicken stock, is a traditionally Chinese ingredient that is made up primarily of chicken extract and salt, with some commercial versions also adding MSG and some other spices to the mix. Fieri revealed his love for the under-utilized ingredient in a 2024 interview with Food & Wine, explaining exactly why he adores the chicken-based additive. "It enhances flavor," Fieri noted, "A little tablespoon will elevate the regular everyday jasmine rice to the next level."