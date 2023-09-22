A Vampire Poke Cake Is Exactly What Your Halloween Party Is Missing

Halloween parties are usually rampant with tasty treats, whether a classic Halloween snack board, buckets of candy, or sticky caramel apples. But rather than going with these classic party foods this year, why not mix things up with a vampire poke cake?

Vampire poke cakes are made of a white cake mix and topped with classic white frosting. However, the cake has drizzles of red gelatin throughout to give it a spooky twist. The effect is that when you cut into your cake, it looks as if it's riddled with blood from a vampire's fangs.

Better yet, this dessert recipe makes an entire sheet cake, meaning you can serve several guests. Rather than making tons of tiny desserts (and spending all day in the kitchen), you can make this recipe in roughly 15 minutes and serve 15 people or more, depending on how small you cut your cake slices.