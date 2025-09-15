8 Colorful Ingredients To Add To Your Challah Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Challah is a beautifully braided ceremonial bread served with Shabbat dinner and on Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah. It's fluffy and comforting with a beautiful crust that comes from an egg wash and usually a light sprinkling of sesame and poppy seeds. The braid symbolizes unity and love, and a classic challah bread is elegant enough to elevate an entire table setting just by itself. Home bakers are getting creative with challah, though, and we're not talking about repurposing leftover bread like this challah French toast recipe does. They're moving beyond just a sprinkle of seeds for decoration and looking for new ways to make a truly stand-out loaf of challah — like dying the dough different shades and adding garnishes to give the bread a pop color.

Rainbow challah is a great example of how to bring a lot of color to your dinner table in one dish. Each strand of dough is dyed with natural ingredients and then braided together and baked like usual. Yellow dough is made with turmeric and pink comes from beets (save your canned beet juice for naturally vibrant food coloring), and those are just two of the many colorful ingredients to add to create an eye-catching and interesting challah for your table. Here are a few of our favorites.