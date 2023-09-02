Save Your Canned Beet Juice For A Naturally Vibrant Food Coloring
Beetroots are a renowned superfood celebrated for their earthy taste and crunchy natural texture that turns buttery once cooked. They are prized, above all, for their vibrant pink color. Canned beetroot is a beautiful way to capture these fantastic vegetables in peak ripeness, where the color and flavor shine. While you may ponder which brands of canned beetroot are the best, it's also essential to think outside the canned box. For one, consider using this precious liquid as a natural food color instead of draining away the juice in these cans.
Instead of using artificial food dyes that have the potential to cause an allergic reaction, try this canned beetroot juice hack and see the immense color for your own eyes. If the juice does not contain salt, vinegar, or sugar, you can easily whip it into baking recipes, replacing the water measurements with beetroot juice instead. Steadily pour the liquid into the recipe and watch the colors change. Remember to be mindful of how the water may impact the texture of frosting or baking recipes, so go easy when incorporating it. With leftover canned beetroot juice, you can easily eliminate waste while adding a little dazzle to your dishes.
A little pink hue
If your canned beetroot juice contains salt, it may complement a savory dish more effectively. The liquid can easily be added to the soup to give it a pink hue. Imagine those beautiful colors reminiscent of Borscht — a gorgeous red soup traditionally found in Eastern Europe — and consider what the beet juice could do. Canned beetroot juice may not be this striking, but it will add a tinge of pinky-red color. No specific measurements are needed for adding beetroot juice to soup recipes, so experiment and stop adding the liquid when you reach the desired shade.
Similarly, beetroot juice with salt can also enhance the appearance of stews. Just be cautious with how salty the beet juice is, and refrain from seasoning your soup or stew before adding it. Nobody wants an overly salty mouthful. It's also essential to note that once drained from a can, beetroot juice that's low in acidity will last 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator and 5 to 7 days if it contains vinegar.
Where pink brine is concerned
Some canned beetroot will come in vinegar brine instead of water or added salt. Don't shy away from the brine, as it could equally add flavor and color. Take, for instance, pink deviled eggs — they're fabulous, unique, and playful. To achieve this color, reserve the brine from a 16-ounce jar of pickled beets. Place 6 cooled hard-boiled eggs into a deep airtight bowl or container and pour the brine over the top. Leave for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator or overnight. The longer these are left to pickle, the darker the pink color and the stronger the flavor.
You can also get seriously inventive and use this brine like any other leftover pickled vinegar. Imagine pink potato salad, rose-shaded macaroni, or a fuchsia-colored dressing. Reduce waste, be at one with your inner Barbie, and double down on color. The uses for natural food coloring are limited only by your imagination. As long as you're mindful of the additional ingredients in the water or brine, you can quickly master this liquid to add a touch of vibrancy whenever you need it.