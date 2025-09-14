Check The Quality Of Raspberries In Seconds With One Simple Move
Fresh raspberries cost much more than other fruits, like apples and pears, because they have to be hand-picked to protect their delicate surface. They also need to be harvested, packed and transported quickly because they have a short shelf life. After spending so much money on these fragile berries, it can be super annoying to open the container and find that half of them have started to spoil. A simple way to check the quality of your raspberries before you buy them is to flip them over and give them a visual check.
Turning your box of raspberries over will cause them to drop down onto the lid, revealing if any are sticking to the bottom. The berries that have stayed put and aren't moving freely around the box will likely be mushy and soft; a signal that they've started to spoil and, at worst, could even be showing signs of mold inside that aren't immediately visible with a cursory glance through the plastic film. If you're worried that flipping the container over might damage the fruit, simply give the box a gentle shake to check if the berries can roll around freely inside. If every drupelet appears firm, vibrant, and ready to eat, toss them in your cart and immediately refrigerate them at home to maximize their shelf life.
One spoiled raspberry can ruin the whole box
If you get home and open your box of raspberries to find a single moldy stowaway that you didn't spot in the store, remove it immediately. If you leave it in there, the mold will spread and cause the other berries to spoil more rapidly. Any squishy berries that haven't gone moldy are perfect for blitzing up in a smoothie or turning into a raspberry jam. Alternatively, freeze your berries, and you can skip the ice in your smoothie.
The storage mistake that's turning your raspberries into a mushy mess is to keep them in the original plastic container you bought them in. While these boxes are ideal for preventing the delicate surface of the fruit from bruising, they can contain some gathered moisture at the bottom, which can make them go off faster. The absolute best way to store raspberries is to place them in a different breathable container that's been lined with a paper towel. The paper will absorb any excess moisture inside your fridge and keep the berries fresher. You should also spread your soft fruits out in a single layer and avoid piling them on top of each other. Some people swear by washing their raspberries in a vinegar and water solution before drying and storing them away. However, this can make them too wet and cause mold spores to grow, so if possible, wash them only moments before eating.