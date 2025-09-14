Check The Quality Of Raspberries In Seconds With One Simple Move

Fresh raspberries cost much more than other fruits, like apples and pears, because they have to be hand-picked to protect their delicate surface. They also need to be harvested, packed and transported quickly because they have a short shelf life. After spending so much money on these fragile berries, it can be super annoying to open the container and find that half of them have started to spoil. A simple way to check the quality of your raspberries before you buy them is to flip them over and give them a visual check.

Turning your box of raspberries over will cause them to drop down onto the lid, revealing if any are sticking to the bottom. The berries that have stayed put and aren't moving freely around the box will likely be mushy and soft; a signal that they've started to spoil and, at worst, could even be showing signs of mold inside that aren't immediately visible with a cursory glance through the plastic film. If you're worried that flipping the container over might damage the fruit, simply give the box a gentle shake to check if the berries can roll around freely inside. If every drupelet appears firm, vibrant, and ready to eat, toss them in your cart and immediately refrigerate them at home to maximize their shelf life.