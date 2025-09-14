This Simple Test Will Help You Pick Out The Best Lemons At The Store Every Time

Standing in the produce aisle surrounded by a rainbow of fruits and vegetables can be intimidating, especially when it comes to lemons. While there are a variety of lemons, they may all look the same, but they really aren't. Some are juicier than others, and when you are making a classic lemon curd, this is an important factor. You cannot tell by appearance alone, but there is an easy way to determine if you are going to get the best squeeze for your buck. Color and weight are two key indicators that can help you infer a lot about the type of lemon you are purchasing, along with texture, shape, and smell.

Looks aren't everything, but when it comes to the color of a lemon, they're kind of important. The first thing to look at is the lemon's hue. If it is ripe, a lemon will be bright yellow and free of any green spots on the outer peel. If you notice any greening, leave it on the shelf. The lemon will not continue to ripen once it has been picked. Also, avoid lemons that have brown spots or are overly bumpy and wrinkly. Sorry, these fruits are not the ones you are looking for. Smooth lemons are going to produce more juice.