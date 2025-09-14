This Simple Test Will Help You Pick Out The Best Lemons At The Store Every Time
Standing in the produce aisle surrounded by a rainbow of fruits and vegetables can be intimidating, especially when it comes to lemons. While there are a variety of lemons, they may all look the same, but they really aren't. Some are juicier than others, and when you are making a classic lemon curd, this is an important factor. You cannot tell by appearance alone, but there is an easy way to determine if you are going to get the best squeeze for your buck. Color and weight are two key indicators that can help you infer a lot about the type of lemon you are purchasing, along with texture, shape, and smell.
Looks aren't everything, but when it comes to the color of a lemon, they're kind of important. The first thing to look at is the lemon's hue. If it is ripe, a lemon will be bright yellow and free of any green spots on the outer peel. If you notice any greening, leave it on the shelf. The lemon will not continue to ripen once it has been picked. Also, avoid lemons that have brown spots or are overly bumpy and wrinkly. Sorry, these fruits are not the ones you are looking for. Smooth lemons are going to produce more juice.
Round vs. Elongated
After you examine the color of this sour fruit, the next thing to consider is its weight; however, a big lemon doesn't make it a superior lemon with ample juice. Instead, you need to compare the lemons based on their weight using your hands. Simply take a couple and place them in the palm of your hand one at a time. The weightier lemon will have the most juice.
Additionally, a lemon's shape can help you determine the amount of liquid this fruit might be packing. A round lemon is going to yield more juice than one that is elongated. When you press on it, you will find the round lemon is softer and has a little spring to it. However, that doesn't mean the elongated fruit doesn't have value. This shaped lemon is going to have firmer skin and be good for zesting. Lastly, take a whiff of your chosen fruit. A ripe, juicy lemon will also be fragrant. So, the next time you are making a very lemon loaf or a classic lemon meringue pie, remember color, weight, shape, and texture can help you pick the juiciest lemons at the grocery store.