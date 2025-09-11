The Luxurious Miami Steakhouse Bad Bunny Owns Turns Into A Club At Night

Miami is known for its electric nightlife, packed along iconic strips like Ocean Avenue, and filtered into other trendy, higher-end neighborhoods. Brickell may be the city's financial district, but it's also home to a number of noteworthy restaurants and clubs; some places are both.

A joint project between rapper Bad Bunny and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, Gekkō (Japanese for "moonlight") is part Japanese steakhouse, part late-night lounge that opened in Brickell in 2022. The restaurant side offers a variety of wagyu dishes, such as wagyu crispy rice and an olive-fed wagyu filet, and a full bar including a signature cocktail menu.

Far from just a parade of wagyu, Gekkō also has steakhouse staples like ribeyes and Tomahawks, as well as nigiri, maki, and omakase options. Patrons report an incredible ambiance throughout the space, with enjoyable, Instagram-worthy dishes, albeit at steep Miami prices. Nonetheless, it's an eye-popping experience, making it a celebrity-owned restaurant that's well worth a trip.