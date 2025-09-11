The Luxurious Miami Steakhouse Bad Bunny Owns Turns Into A Club At Night
Miami is known for its electric nightlife, packed along iconic strips like Ocean Avenue, and filtered into other trendy, higher-end neighborhoods. Brickell may be the city's financial district, but it's also home to a number of noteworthy restaurants and clubs; some places are both.
A joint project between rapper Bad Bunny and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, Gekkō (Japanese for "moonlight") is part Japanese steakhouse, part late-night lounge that opened in Brickell in 2022. The restaurant side offers a variety of wagyu dishes, such as wagyu crispy rice and an olive-fed wagyu filet, and a full bar including a signature cocktail menu.
Far from just a parade of wagyu, Gekkō also has steakhouse staples like ribeyes and Tomahawks, as well as nigiri, maki, and omakase options. Patrons report an incredible ambiance throughout the space, with enjoyable, Instagram-worthy dishes, albeit at steep Miami prices. Nonetheless, it's an eye-popping experience, making it a celebrity-owned restaurant that's well worth a trip.
Gekkō as a nightclub and lounge
Not to be limited to just dinner service, Gekkō also boasts a lounge space for parties late into the night on Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday. One of David Grutman's other Miami projects, LIV, is one of the most outrageous nightclubs in the world. As a lounge, Gekkō doesn't get that amped up, but DJ sets draw plenty of celebrities, including Lil Wayne, Karol G, the Beckhams, Kim Kardashian, and more.
Bad Bunny's steakhouse/club is definitely geared toward those who will shell out for a good time. A group of 8-10 people can reserve VIP tables in the center of the floor, with a combined minimum spend of $3,000. For either a pregame before or a nightcap after Gekkō, one of the Miami bars that visitors need to know about is just down the block. Blackbird Ordinary is a classy yet unpretentious local favorite with leather booths, a pool table, free live music, and a large patio. It's also open until 5 a.m. every day.