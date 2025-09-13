Is There A Best Season For Meat Like There Is For Fresh Produce?

Mid-July watermelon and early September peaches are absolute perfection because that's when those fruits are in season. It's when they're the most nutrient-dense and flavorful, sometimes so intense you can smell them from across the room. We love those flavors so much, we created a Month-To-Month Seasonal Produce Guide so you don't have to miss a second of seasonal fruit and veggie bliss. You shouldn't stop at just eating seasonal produce, though. Meat has seasons, too, and unlocking the best times to incorporate pork, lamb, beef, and wild meats into your diet opens a door to a whole new level of eating.

Understanding meat seasons is a little more involved than produce, because it's based on an animal's age, availability of food, and slaughter times, but the basic concept is: if you want fresh meat, buy it as close to when it was slaughtered as possible. The year-round slaughter cycles of commercial production have made it a little difficult to decipher exact slaughter times, but just like produce, you can turn to local farms for fresh meat. Since Americans care about how their meat is raised so much, there are many ways to access pasture-raised, grass-fed, and free-range meats, from local butchers to meat box subscription services. Depending on the time of year, you'll be looking for different kinds of meat, just like you would with fruits and vegetables.