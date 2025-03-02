Chef-Approved Advice For Cooking Restaurant-Worthy Lamb At Home
If you've ever had a delicious and memorable lamb dish at a restaurant, you may have walked away from the experience wanting to replicate it at home. However, that is easier said than done — dishes always seem to taste better in restaurants. But that doesn't mean it's impossible to make restaurant-worthy lamb at home. Daily Meal spoke with Troy Guard, owner and executive chef at TAG Restaurant Group, for all the best tips and tricks for scrumptious homemade lamb. And while there are many different cuts of lamb, we specifically asked him about making lamb chops at home.
First things first, you need to know what to look for when you're buying lamb. Guard says, "When selecting the best cut, look for chops with a pinkish-red hue and good marbling. And don't be afraid to ask your local butcher for recommendations as they can help you choose the best cuts available." From there, it's all about the seasoning and the sear.
How to season and cook the lamb chops at home
Whether you season your lamb a day ahead of cooking or right beforehand, the most important thing is just to make sure not to skip it altogether. Our Greek-style lamb chops are seasoned with a marinade consisting of olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, salt, and pepper. That said, you don't have to do anything complicated. Troy Guard told us, "For seasoning, I like to keep it simple with salt and pepper to highlight the natural flavor of the meat, but coriander, cumin, and rosemary also pair really well with lamb."
When it comes to cooking lamb chops, this is another area where simplicity reigns for Guard, who recommends searing or grilling them over high heat. "Since they're usually quite thin, there's no need to finish them in the oven," he says, adding, "A quick, high-temperature cook will give you a perfect medium-rare with a beautifully caramelized crust."
Whether you're looking to impress for date night at home or just looking to add a new dish to your repertoire, don't shy away from lamb chops. You can get creative with your flavor profile or keep it simple and still end up with delicious homemade lamb as you choose high-quality chops and don't overcook them.