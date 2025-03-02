Chef-Approved Advice For Cooking Restaurant-Worthy Lamb At Home

Whether you season your lamb a day ahead of cooking or right beforehand, the most important thing is just to make sure not to skip it altogether. Our Greek-style lamb chops are seasoned with a marinade consisting of olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic, salt, and pepper. That said, you don't have to do anything complicated. Troy Guard told us, "For seasoning, I like to keep it simple with salt and pepper to highlight the natural flavor of the meat, but coriander, cumin, and rosemary also pair really well with lamb."

When it comes to cooking lamb chops, this is another area where simplicity reigns for Guard, who recommends searing or grilling them over high heat. "Since they're usually quite thin, there's no need to finish them in the oven," he says, adding, "A quick, high-temperature cook will give you a perfect medium-rare with a beautifully caramelized crust."

Whether you're looking to impress for date night at home or just looking to add a new dish to your repertoire, don't shy away from lamb chops. You can get creative with your flavor profile or keep it simple and still end up with delicious homemade lamb as you choose high-quality chops and don't overcook them.