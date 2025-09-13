The Ingredient We Didn't Expect To Find In Taco Bell's Bell Sauce

If you've ever eaten at Taco Bell, then you probably know of its Bell Sauce. Maybe you like to dip the chicken strips into it, or maybe you like to drizzle it over your favorite tacos — whatever the case, it's a tasty addition. The signature sauce from Taco Bell can be described as both tangy and savory, thanks to the main ingredients of tomatoes, red chilies, and garlic. But besides those three key components, the sauce features another, much stranger ingredient: egg yolks.

As anyone who has eaten it could tell you, the Bell Sauce doesn't really taste like egg — so why is it part of the sauce? Well, egg yolks are a common emulsifier, which means that they help bind together a sauce that contains ingredients that don't naturally blend together (such as water and oil — two other ingredients of the Bell Sauce). Additionally, egg yolks act as a thickening agent, so they are used to achieve the right texture for sauces and ensure that they aren't too runny. And it goes beyond sauces — egg yolks are also the waste-free way to thicken most soups.

All in all, it's clear that the egg yolk isn't in the Bell Sauce for no reason — it certainly serves its purpose. However, that means that while the Bell Sauce is vegetarian, it's not vegan. Taco Bell actually has a few vegan options to choose from — but vegans (or anyone with an egg allergy) unfortunately won't be able to add the Bell Sauce to their meal.