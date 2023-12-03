Egg Yolks Are The Waste-Free Way To Thicken Most Soups

Autumn and winter are the perfect times to lean into all your favorite soup recipes. Whether you're making homemade vegetable soup or creamy chicken with wild rice, sometimes your soup recipes might need a little extra help to achieve the results you're hungry for. If you find you have a runny soup that needs a little thickening, you may have just discovered a reliable use for your saved egg yolks.

If you bake at home, you are probably used to seeing recipes that call for using only the white part of an egg. This can leave you stumped about what to do with leftover egg yolks, besides using them to create a creamy pasta sauce. Did you know those yolks can be incorporated into your next pot of soup? Egg yolks serve as superb emulsifiers thanks to lecithin, a natural fat found in the bright yellow part of an egg. This fat works to fuse opposing ingredients like oil and water to produce convenient thickening agents for almost all of your favorite foods. If you find your next soup needs a little more viscosity, egg yolks may be the thickener you're looking for.