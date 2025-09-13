The Quickest Way To Tell If Your Mushrooms Have Gone Bad

Mushrooms can really transform some of our favorite dishes. Sheet pan mushroom risotto wouldn't be the same without this ingredient, nor would a veggie pizza without mushrooms thinly sliced and strewn across the crust. But these fungi can quickly turn into party poopers, and believe it or not, the quickest way to determine whether they are okay to eat is by making a visual inspection or feeling the exterior texture with your hand.

Mushrooms are unique in that they do not continue to ripen once they are picked. Instead, when they age, they deteriorate, losing moisture and firmness, and they turn slimy. If you encounter a slippery mushroom, you need to toss it. In contrast, fresh mushrooms will have a dry, smooth texture. Their fragrance is earthy, and their color will be uniform. That said, depending on the different types of mushrooms you might be using, the shade can vary. For example, a button mushroom, the most common type of mushroom, is going to be white with some brown markings, while a fresh cremini mushroom should be tan in color. However, if they have a few dark spots, don't pitch them. They are still safe to eat.