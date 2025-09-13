The Quickest Way To Tell If Your Mushrooms Have Gone Bad
Mushrooms can really transform some of our favorite dishes. Sheet pan mushroom risotto wouldn't be the same without this ingredient, nor would a veggie pizza without mushrooms thinly sliced and strewn across the crust. But these fungi can quickly turn into party poopers, and believe it or not, the quickest way to determine whether they are okay to eat is by making a visual inspection or feeling the exterior texture with your hand.
Mushrooms are unique in that they do not continue to ripen once they are picked. Instead, when they age, they deteriorate, losing moisture and firmness, and they turn slimy. If you encounter a slippery mushroom, you need to toss it. In contrast, fresh mushrooms will have a dry, smooth texture. Their fragrance is earthy, and their color will be uniform. That said, depending on the different types of mushrooms you might be using, the shade can vary. For example, a button mushroom, the most common type of mushroom, is going to be white with some brown markings, while a fresh cremini mushroom should be tan in color. However, if they have a few dark spots, don't pitch them. They are still safe to eat.
Store them properly
Remember, mushrooms contain a lot of water — 80% to 90%, so if you see one that is more than kind of wrinkly and has lost its turgor or firmness, do not chop it up and put it in your stir fry. It will only lead to frowny faces from those who are eating it. The good news is that if you store your mushrooms properly, you can extend their shelf life. You want to avoid washing them before you put them in the fridge.
But before you place them in your appliance, you want to keep them dry, so consider grabbing a paper bag and placing them in it. The paper bag will sop up any excess moisture. If you are fresh out of paper bags, use a paper towel. Wrap your mushrooms up and place them in a bowl. Like the paper bag, the paper towels will absorb any moisture. If stored properly, raw mushrooms should have a shelf life of between three and seven days. You can also freeze mushrooms so they stay fresh. Just remember, the sooner you freeze them, the better they will taste when you defrost them and are ready to use.