Remove Stubborn Cookware Stains With A Classic Soda Solution
Cookware stains are some of the most frustrating to clean. They can be just as stubborn as that dreaded oil blot on a brand-new shirt, and sometimes no amount of scrubbing seems to work. For an easier fix, you can grab an ingredient straight from your pantry. It's Coca-Cola. Coke doubles as a surprisingly effective cleaning agent, cutting through everything from greasy, stained saucepans to rusted nuts and bolts on kitchen appliances. That's because it has the right mix of acids. Coke contains citric acid that helps break down mineral deposits, rust, and other tough marks, much like lemon juice or vinegar. This is also why you'll often hear people recommending citrus or vinegar to clean out that rusted iron pan. But the additional blend of phosphoric acid gives Coke an extra edge, making it even more potent as a stain remover. So if you're dealing with a burnt bottom, it can work like magic. Just soak the cookware in Coke overnight, and by morning, those thick carbon deposits will loosen their grip.
If the idea of leaving stained, unwashed cookware in the sink overnight is what your nightmares are made of, there's a quicker trick. This one works especially well on greasy pans from baking when the residue just won't budge. Pour some Coke into the pan and set it on the burner. Let it sit on low heat for about half an hour. That's usually enough time for the grease to lift. Then grab a scrubber, and you'll find the stains coming off with ease. It is one of the best Coca-Cola hacks you need to start using.
Coke works even better with baking soda for cookware stains
While Coca-Cola can be a powerful ingredient to wash off those messy stains on your cookware all by itself, you can boost its effect by blending it with another pantry staple beloved for its cooking hacks: baking soda. This soda-and-soda solution makes for a surprisingly effective, low-effort scrub that can take on some of the most stubborn messes in your kitchen, breaking down residue and loosening baked-on carbon. All you need to do is pour a splash of Coke over a spoonful of baking soda, let it sit on your cookware for a few minutes, then scrub. For stubborn spots, add a little cleaning soap, wrap the cookware in a plastic bag with the mix, leave for 20 minutes, and scrub again. This soda solution is especially handy for pans that have suffered one too many oops moments on the stovetop, or for baking sheets that seem permanently marked by roasted vegetables and sheet-pan dinners.
Do keep in mind that if you're dealing with enamel cookware, Coke might not be the best solution since it can cause erosion. The best way to clean enamel cookware in this scenario would be to skip the Coke and stick to a simple baking soda and water paste. Either way, you won't have to deal with any harsh cleaners or chemical smells, just two everyday staples you likely already have in your kitchen.