Remove Stubborn Cookware Stains With A Classic Soda Solution

Cookware stains are some of the most frustrating to clean. They can be just as stubborn as that dreaded oil blot on a brand-new shirt, and sometimes no amount of scrubbing seems to work. For an easier fix, you can grab an ingredient straight from your pantry. It's Coca-Cola. Coke doubles as a surprisingly effective cleaning agent, cutting through everything from greasy, stained saucepans to rusted nuts and bolts on kitchen appliances. That's because it has the right mix of acids. Coke contains citric acid that helps break down mineral deposits, rust, and other tough marks, much like lemon juice or vinegar. This is also why you'll often hear people recommending citrus or vinegar to clean out that rusted iron pan. But the additional blend of phosphoric acid gives Coke an extra edge, making it even more potent as a stain remover. So if you're dealing with a burnt bottom, it can work like magic. Just soak the cookware in Coke overnight, and by morning, those thick carbon deposits will loosen their grip.

If the idea of leaving stained, unwashed cookware in the sink overnight is what your nightmares are made of, there's a quicker trick. This one works especially well on greasy pans from baking when the residue just won't budge. Pour some Coke into the pan and set it on the burner. Let it sit on low heat for about half an hour. That's usually enough time for the grease to lift. Then grab a scrubber, and you'll find the stains coming off with ease. It is one of the best Coca-Cola hacks you need to start using.