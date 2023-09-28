The Best Way To Clean Stained Enamel Cookware

That said, if the baking soda trick doesn't work, you're not out of luck, and there are a couple of other solutions you can try. The first is a solution of one part bleach (an alkaline, like baking soda — just a much stronger one) per three parts water. The process here is much longer than the others: you have to let this stand for at least a night if not two, but it should take care of the problem even without further scrubbing.

The second option uses enamel's natural acid resistance: Bar Keeper's Friend. Bar Keeper's Friend is a white, powdery mixture of oxalic acid, abrasives, and detergents that helps with the toughest stains and grime. Just be aware this stuff is way more caustic than the softer options — although it's certainly safe on enamel.

If you've tried everything and the discoloration is so far in there that it won't come off, though, don't fret: it's not going to harm the quality of your food. Sure, it might not look great — that's why you were trying to get rid of it in the first place — but your cookware is still completely usable even if it has some stains. Hopefully, the baking soda trick will take care of your issue, or at least the harder stuff will.