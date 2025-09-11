TikTok Is In Awe Of Costco's Viral 30-Inch Beer Tower

Costco shoppers are very observant — they immediately notice a new item in the warehouse that others may want to know about. And one of the recent items to catch shoppers' attention is a 30-inch beer tower. The product is a tall, narrow drink dispenser with a pour spout — it consists of a clear, see-through tower with a chrome-plated steel base. The tower holds about six pints of beer — so, in other words, it's the perfect item to buy before a party. The price will vary depending on location, typically around $39.99.

If you're wondering what this 30-inch beer tower looks like, look no further than TikTok. Costco shoppers have been sharing their experiences finding the tower at various locations on the social media platform. One TikTok user posted about the beverage tower and described its features. "My favorite part is the removable ice tube that goes right in the middle. It keeps drinks cold without watering them down," they shared.

This isn't the only TikTok video showcasing this product — there are a plethora of others, many of which simply share the details of the beer tower with a fun song playing in the background. Clearly, Costco shoppers think that this product is worth checking out.