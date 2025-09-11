TikTok Is In Awe Of Costco's Viral 30-Inch Beer Tower
Costco shoppers are very observant — they immediately notice a new item in the warehouse that others may want to know about. And one of the recent items to catch shoppers' attention is a 30-inch beer tower. The product is a tall, narrow drink dispenser with a pour spout — it consists of a clear, see-through tower with a chrome-plated steel base. The tower holds about six pints of beer — so, in other words, it's the perfect item to buy before a party. The price will vary depending on location, typically around $39.99.
If you're wondering what this 30-inch beer tower looks like, look no further than TikTok. Costco shoppers have been sharing their experiences finding the tower at various locations on the social media platform. One TikTok user posted about the beverage tower and described its features. "My favorite part is the removable ice tube that goes right in the middle. It keeps drinks cold without watering them down," they shared.
This isn't the only TikTok video showcasing this product — there are a plethora of others, many of which simply share the details of the beer tower with a fun song playing in the background. Clearly, Costco shoppers think that this product is worth checking out.
Costco shoppers have ideas for the beer tower
In one of these videos, by costconewdeals, the comments are filled with people discussing what they will put in the tower. One user commented, "MIMOSA TOWER," while another wrote, "this but with bubble tea." Someone mentioned iced coffee, while others declared they'd use it for margaritas. Another person joked, "need that for water in the summer."
There are a few comments from people expressing doubt — one noted that beer cans work just fine — but the majority of the comments express excitement. One person wrote, "[on my way] to purchase," while someone else commented, "Give me 14 of em." Many commenters expressed that they "need" this product.
Of course, the commenters are right — this tower can be used for more than just beer (although that is certainly a fantastic use for when beer is the main beverage served at a party). You could make a big batch of citrusy white sangria for something like an outdoor barbecue, for example, or a large batch of classic mimosas for a brunch. Just remember that, when making batch cocktails, we recommend prioritizing liquor quality.