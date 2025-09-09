Avoid This Mistake At All Costs When Buying Fresh Strawberries

Buying fresh strawberries can give you a sweet and healthy snack to enjoy, but it needs to be done with foresight in order to walk away with the best fruit at the store. While knowing what the different varieties of strawberries are can be beneficial, the true difference maker is what kind of container they're stored in. As a general rule of thumb, avoiding strawberries in plastic packaging of any kind can lead to berries that are both fresher and longer-lasting.

Beyond just being eco-friendly, the main reason ditching plastic food containers is such an important distinction when choosing strawberries comes down to their exposure to moisture. Because plastic containers tend to trap moisture within them, strawberries stored inside are more likely to mold quite quickly. Furthermore, considering the fact that fresh strawberries naturally spoil relatively fast, and that you should ideally store the berries within the same container that they come in, plastic packaging is simply not ideal if you want to prevent them from molding before their time is due.