Our Favorite Thomas' English Muffin Has A Creamy Aroma And Tangy Flavor

The English muffin is the king of bread choices when it comes to breakfast. Toast and slather it with butter, pile on some eggs, bacon, and cheese for a classic breakfast sandwich, or transform it into yummy avocado toast; it doesn't get much better. But when it comes to the best English muffins, Thomas' English Muffins rise to the top. They've been a part of our morning meals since 1880, and the variety of flavors continues to impress. But our favorite Thomas' English Muffin has a tangy taste and creamy aroma thanks to one ingredient: buttermilk.

Daily Meal's Helena Nichols ranked eight of the most popular flavors of Thomas' English Muffins. Based on taste, texture, and whether or not each variation was truly full of all those beloved "Nooks & Crannies," Nichols determined the humble Buttermilk English Muffin not only delivered on this criteria, it lived up to its buttermilk hype. The company touts the fact that they are indeed "...made with real buttermilk, free from high fructose corn syrup," and they taste all the better for it.

From the moment you remove the tie from the plastic bag to the first bite, that tangy buttermilk flavor fills the nose and the mouth. The texture allows the butter to "pool" in all those beautiful cavities, creating an irresistible bite. But it's not just our reviewer who thinks so.