Where Is Y'all Sweet Tea From Shark Tank Today?

Before "Shark Tank" viewers ever saw Darien Craig and Brandon Echols step onto the soundstage, they were already steeped in sweet tea and childhood friendship. The two had grown up together in Hayden, Alabama, bonded by summer afternoons, driveways, and gallons of home-brewed tea. Craig started with just $300 and a bootleg brewing setup — a scrappy response to getting fired that wound up laying the foundation for Y'all Sweet Tea.

In the beginning, their sweet tea traveled in the back of a truck and got poured from mayo jars. They spent their first few years crisscrossing Alabama with coolers of tea and jars packed in the back, setting up shop anywhere that allowed a tent and a folding table. But as much as they loved the festivals and fairs, the grind didn't scale. So in 2020, they got to work on something more permanent — a proprietary blend of black tea, slick new branding, and a direct-to-consumer setup that could go beyond county lines.

By April 2021, the relaunch was live: Southern-style sweet tea in gallon-sized bags, ready to brew at home. Influencers helped push the product into new hands, and their social media strategy leaned hard on Southern charm — especially when a grandma figure named Mama Sue became one of their biggest faces. By the time they reached "Shark Tank" in 2024, Y'all Sweet Tea wasn't just a feel-good business. It was a full-on retail contender — the type of gift grandmas wouldn't need convincing to love.