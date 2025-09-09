The Sheet Pan Trick You Need To Remember For Perfectly Roasted Broccoli

Roasted broccoli can be the perfect side dish — if you get it just right, where it's crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. Luckily, there's an easy sheet pan trick for you to keep in mind the next time you're in the mood for roasted broccoli that will ensure that it comes out perfectly.

The trick? Preheat the baking sheet before adding the broccoli. A heated-up baking sheet helps ensure that the broccoli will brown up nicely. Essentially, the broccoli will caramelize where it comes in contact with heat, so the warmed-up pan will make a major difference, and all of those browned spots will pack so much flavor into the veggie. This means that even if you keep it super simple — with, say, just olive oil and salt — it's a guarantee that there will still be plenty of flavor. Plus, this trick basically doesn't require any extra time or effort — just pop the sheet pan in the oven when you turn the oven on to preheat. When it's preheated, take the pan out and add the broccoli. Yep, it really is that simple.

As for how long to bake the broccoli, you can follow our recipe for oven-roasted broccoli. The only thing you have to do differently is preheat the pan — and, voila, you'll have perfectly cooked broccoli ready to eat in under 20 minutes.