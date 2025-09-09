The Sheet Pan Trick You Need To Remember For Perfectly Roasted Broccoli
Roasted broccoli can be the perfect side dish — if you get it just right, where it's crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. Luckily, there's an easy sheet pan trick for you to keep in mind the next time you're in the mood for roasted broccoli that will ensure that it comes out perfectly.
The trick? Preheat the baking sheet before adding the broccoli. A heated-up baking sheet helps ensure that the broccoli will brown up nicely. Essentially, the broccoli will caramelize where it comes in contact with heat, so the warmed-up pan will make a major difference, and all of those browned spots will pack so much flavor into the veggie. This means that even if you keep it super simple — with, say, just olive oil and salt — it's a guarantee that there will still be plenty of flavor. Plus, this trick basically doesn't require any extra time or effort — just pop the sheet pan in the oven when you turn the oven on to preheat. When it's preheated, take the pan out and add the broccoli. Yep, it really is that simple.
As for how long to bake the broccoli, you can follow our recipe for oven-roasted broccoli. The only thing you have to do differently is preheat the pan — and, voila, you'll have perfectly cooked broccoli ready to eat in under 20 minutes.
Other tips for the best oven-roasted broccoli
The trick of preheating the baking sheet will go a long way when it comes to perfecting roasted broccoli, but there are also a few other tips you can keep in mind to go the extra mile. For one, make sure not to overcrowd the broccoli on the baking sheet. If you don't leave some space between each broccoli floret, then the broccoli will steam instead of roast.
Additionally, one of the ways to get your roasted broccoli to taste like it came from a restaurant is to take the time to ensure that each broccoli floret is approximately the same size. This is important because you want everything to cook evenly so that you have a perfect batch of broccoli, rather than some perfect florets and some overcooked or undercooked florets.
Finally, before cooking broccoli — whether you're roasting it or using another method — be sure to check out our guide on mistakes everyone makes when cooking broccoli so that you can avoid these unnecessary hurdles. Avoiding these mistakes may be as simple as using fresh broccoli (instead of what's been sitting in your fridge for weeks) or making sure to clean it before cooking with it. Additionally, not only is it important to wash your broccoli first, but you also need to make sure that you dry it, as well — any excess moisture will get in the way of the broccoli crisping up.