Why You Might See Brand Names On Certain Kirkland Signature Products

If you're a Costco member, you know it often offers unbeatable deals on high-quality products. While the chain's Kirkland Signature brand already has a good reputation on its own, Costco often partners with well-known and beloved brands to bring you these products. However, you won't always see the names of these brands besides Kirkland Signature on a product.

When looking at Costco products made by big brands, you'll see that some, such as its jelly beans, include the producer's brand name (in this case, Jelly Belly) on the packaging. Others, however, don't include this label, and the connection may only be rumored or only come to light due to something like a recall. For instance, we only know that Townsend Farms makes Costco's Three Berry Blend frozen berries because of a 2019 recall.

The reason for this, as proposed by Costco shoppers on Reddit, is simple: marketing. For some brands, it's advantageous to keep their branding on the Costco products, as it gives them more exposure and furthers their reputation as a great product when the quality is still high. But for other brands, having cheaper Costco versions of their products could essentially create competition with themselves, so they aren't as forthcoming about making the Costco product. In addition, if it's one of Kirkland's worst products, it makes sense that a brand wouldn't want to be tied to it. It all comes down to the company's goals and the deal each strikes with Costco.