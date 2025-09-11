The Old-School Pizza Hut Menu Item That Was Too Big To Handle

Pizza Hut is an iconic restaurant that doesn't shy away from innovation. From debuting crusts stuffed with hot dogs and cheeseburgers to meat pies and hash browns, the global brand has created a slew of unusual pizzas. While some of these creative ideas have stood the test of time (the stuffed crust, anyone?), others were a one-hit wonder that bloomed for a single season. Enter the Bigfoot pizza, a whopping two-foot-long pie that was delivered in a paper bag.

The Bigfoot might be one Pizza Hut menu item from the 1990s you probably forgot about. Launched over 30 years ago, this super-sized rectangular pie was described as "two square feet of pizza, 21 slices on a tasty new crust, $10.99 for up to three toppings," in a 1993 TV advert promoting the colossal menu item. In the clip, the pizza was placed beside two medium Little Caesars pizzas to display its size and "legendary value" versus competitor pizza chains, which had launched similar mega pies.

Cut twice lengthwise and six times widthwise, the pizza was simply too big to fit inside a regular cardboard pizza box, so it was slid snugly inside a paper bag featuring a hairy green mascot in a green tank top. The huge size of the Bigfoot pizza made it perfect for serving a crowd, and its gimmicky name made it a popular choice among customers who wanted to make the most of the high-value deal.