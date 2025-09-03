Why We Ranked This Celebrity Chef's Banana Bread The Absolute Best
It can be hard to find the perfect banana bread recipe — the kind that's super moist, just the right amount of sweet, and with the best banana flavor. If you're on the hunt for a tried and true recipe, then you may think to check out celebrity chef banana breads. After all, who's more trustworthy than a chef? So, to help you weed out which ones are actually worth it, we tasted and ranked six celebrity chef banana breads. And which one did we rank in first place? None other than Alton Brown's.
To make the ranking, our tester started by choosing recipes that had some kind of unique element that made them stand out from the average banana bread recipe. From there, they made the ranking based on flavor, texture, and aroma. When it came to Brown's recipe, it required a little bit of extra effort — including the use of a food processor and a stand mixer — but it was worth it. The result had a complex flavor thanks to the toasted old-fashioned rolled oats, which provide a bit of nuttiness. The rolled oats are also the key to Brown avoiding mushiness in his banana bread.
As a result, the texture was just the right amount of crumbly and crunchy while still being incredibly moist. Finally, it had the exact amount of sweetness, just as you would expect from the perfect banana bread.
Home cooks also love Brown's banana bread
We're not the only ones who think that Alton Brown's banana bread is one of the best out there — plenty of home cooks agree with us. Brown posted photos of his signature banana bread on social media in June 2025, which then racked up plenty of comments from his fans, including those who have already tried using the recipe and loved it.
On Instagram, one person wrote, "This is a fantastic recipe. It has a wonderful taste to it that doesn't come with other banana bread recipes. Highly recommend!" Another commenter noted that Brown's recipe is simply "the best," while someone else said that they make it "all the time." Meanwhile, in the Facebook comments, one person called it the "best recipe out there," while another person declared that the recipe is "greatness." Additionally, in a recent Reddit thread looking for the best banana bread recipes, one user commented, "Alton Brown's is the best hands down."
Well, there you have it — Brown's banana bread recipe is a certified hit. To see if you agree with our ranking, you'll just have to try out the recipe for yourself. And if you love it, then you may want to check out Brown's most useful cooking hacks to apply to plenty of other common recipes that you may be making, such as scrambled eggs or chocolate chip cookies.