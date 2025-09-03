Why We Ranked This Celebrity Chef's Banana Bread The Absolute Best

It can be hard to find the perfect banana bread recipe — the kind that's super moist, just the right amount of sweet, and with the best banana flavor. If you're on the hunt for a tried and true recipe, then you may think to check out celebrity chef banana breads. After all, who's more trustworthy than a chef? So, to help you weed out which ones are actually worth it, we tasted and ranked six celebrity chef banana breads. And which one did we rank in first place? None other than Alton Brown's.

To make the ranking, our tester started by choosing recipes that had some kind of unique element that made them stand out from the average banana bread recipe. From there, they made the ranking based on flavor, texture, and aroma. When it came to Brown's recipe, it required a little bit of extra effort — including the use of a food processor and a stand mixer — but it was worth it. The result had a complex flavor thanks to the toasted old-fashioned rolled oats, which provide a bit of nuttiness. The rolled oats are also the key to Brown avoiding mushiness in his banana bread.

As a result, the texture was just the right amount of crumbly and crunchy while still being incredibly moist. Finally, it had the exact amount of sweetness, just as you would expect from the perfect banana bread.