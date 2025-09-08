What Are Drinking Coconuts And How Are They Unique?

If you're a Costco shopper, you may have encountered a unique item at the chain: drinking coconuts. These coconuts are small and actually come with their own straw so you can sip the coconut water right out of the fruit without even having to break it open, making it both convenient and delicious. When you see the term "drinking coconuts" on the label, however, you might wonder what the difference between it and any other kind of coconut is. It mainly comes down to the fruit's age.

Young coconuts are often sold as drinking coconuts because at that stage, the fruit is naturally very sweet and watery. Since the coconut flesh is still gelatinous when the fruit is young, there's less solid flesh and more sweet water perfect for sipping. Not all drinking coconuts come with a straw like Costco's, so you might have to crack one open to get to the water; nevertheless, they're a great option if your main priority is fresh coconut water rather than coconut flesh.

However, the flesh of a drinking coconut is still perfectly edible, though it isn't as suitable in recipes as more mature coconut meat since its soft texture is prone to falling apart when cooked in something like a mushroom coconut curry. Instead, it's best scooped out fresh and eaten directly, as it's sweet, tender, and easily chewable.