What Are Drinking Coconuts And How Are They Unique?
If you're a Costco shopper, you may have encountered a unique item at the chain: drinking coconuts. These coconuts are small and actually come with their own straw so you can sip the coconut water right out of the fruit without even having to break it open, making it both convenient and delicious. When you see the term "drinking coconuts" on the label, however, you might wonder what the difference between it and any other kind of coconut is. It mainly comes down to the fruit's age.
Young coconuts are often sold as drinking coconuts because at that stage, the fruit is naturally very sweet and watery. Since the coconut flesh is still gelatinous when the fruit is young, there's less solid flesh and more sweet water perfect for sipping. Not all drinking coconuts come with a straw like Costco's, so you might have to crack one open to get to the water; nevertheless, they're a great option if your main priority is fresh coconut water rather than coconut flesh.
However, the flesh of a drinking coconut is still perfectly edible, though it isn't as suitable in recipes as more mature coconut meat since its soft texture is prone to falling apart when cooked in something like a mushroom coconut curry. Instead, it's best scooped out fresh and eaten directly, as it's sweet, tender, and easily chewable.
Health benefits offered by drinking coconuts
While drinking coconuts don't offer specific benefits not offered by mature coconuts, they do contain a lot of coconut water (also called coconut juice), which has several health benefits. Coconuts are full of potassium, with one cup of coconut water averaging 15% of one's estimated daily value of potassium. This is important because potassium is a necessary nutrient for cell function and can even help to lower blood pressure. There is also evidence that coconut water could help regulate blood sugar, reduce risk of heart disease, and prevent kidney stones, though these benefits are not yet scientifically proven.
Regardless of its other benefits, many use coconut water as a natural alternative to sugary drinks or syrups. To this end, it can be drunk outright or added to other drinks, such as in a coconut water mojito. It's a natural and delicious sweet drink perfect for people who aim to cut out as much processed food as possible, and it has lots of uses even besides just drinking. It's also a great way to stay hydrated, as it contains electrolytes which you need to replenish after exercise or sweating heavily. Since coconut water is better for you the more natural it is, drinking it straight from a young coconut is a great way to get all of these benefits.