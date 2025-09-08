How To Use Your Microwave For The Easiest Risotto Ever
If you're a risotto lover, then you know it's not the simplest dish to make. While not terribly complicated, it does require you to add the broth in stages and continually stir to ensure that you achieve the right consistency. It's totally doable, especially if you familiarize yourself with the tips you need to know to make risotto like a pro. However, sometimes we just need a shortcut to a good meal — and that's where microwave risotto comes in.
Believe it or not, you can make risotto in the microwave. It requires the same ingredients you would need for a traditionally cooked risotto. So, for something simple like our risotto alla parmigiana, the ingredient list may include arborio rice, white wine, chicken or vegetable broth, an onion or shallot, garlic, butter, and parmesan.
The risotto will come together in a few microwave steps: Heat the butter, onion, and garlic in a microwaveable dish on high for three minutes; in a separate dish, heat the broth for two minutes; add the broth and rice into a casserole dish and heat on high for six minutes; and, finally, add the wine and heat up for another 10 minutes. Once it's done, all you have to do is give it a good stir and mix in the desired amount of Parmesan. This is where you can take the basic recipe and run with it. Use the microwave risotto as a base, then add ingredients to make it a more filling meal.
How to customize and add to your microwave risotto
One of the best parts about risotto — microwaved or otherwise — is how customizable it is. Once you have the base down, you can add just about anything you want to make it into a more well-rounded and satisfying dish (not that it doesn't taste delicious all on its own). If you want to add to it, a good place to start is with a protein. Chicken — like chicken thighs or even chicken sausage — is always a great addition to a risotto, as is beef or something like bacon. Take inspiration from a bean and shrimp risotto and see how you can enhance it to your liking. Shrimp isn't the only seafood that makes a good risotto topping — you could try scallops, clams, or crabs (or some combination of these).
You can also make a veggie risotto. Mushrooms are commonly used, but just about any veggie will work as an addition — broccoli, asparagus, corn, bell pepper, onion, and so on. You can use a medley of vegetables or just keep it simple and make something like a goat cheese risotto with broccoli rabe. And if you want a crunch, you can top the risotto with roasted nuts or seeds.
Whatever ingredients you decide to add to the risotto, you don't need to change anything about how you prepare it in the microwave. Just prepare the toppings separately — whether this means cooking the meat or roasting vegetables — then combine everything together just before serving.