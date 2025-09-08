How To Use Your Microwave For The Easiest Risotto Ever

If you're a risotto lover, then you know it's not the simplest dish to make. While not terribly complicated, it does require you to add the broth in stages and continually stir to ensure that you achieve the right consistency. It's totally doable, especially if you familiarize yourself with the tips you need to know to make risotto like a pro. However, sometimes we just need a shortcut to a good meal — and that's where microwave risotto comes in.

Believe it or not, you can make risotto in the microwave. It requires the same ingredients you would need for a traditionally cooked risotto. So, for something simple like our risotto alla parmigiana, the ingredient list may include arborio rice, white wine, chicken or vegetable broth, an onion or shallot, garlic, butter, and parmesan.

The risotto will come together in a few microwave steps: Heat the butter, onion, and garlic in a microwaveable dish on high for three minutes; in a separate dish, heat the broth for two minutes; add the broth and rice into a casserole dish and heat on high for six minutes; and, finally, add the wine and heat up for another 10 minutes. Once it's done, all you have to do is give it a good stir and mix in the desired amount of Parmesan. This is where you can take the basic recipe and run with it. Use the microwave risotto as a base, then add ingredients to make it a more filling meal.