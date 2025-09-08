10 Must-Have Italian Foods You Can Find At Costco

Italian food has become so heavily ingrained in American cuisine that you'd be hard pressed to find someone who didn't grow up eating spaghetti and meatballs once a week — or someone who hasn't had chicken alfredo, stuffed shells, or homemade lasagna at least once in their life. The only downside to these delicious dishes? They can take a really long time to make, and you may not always have the time to do so. Plus, it can be hard to make these meals from scratch. Thankfully, there are plenty of options available from Costco that can make these Italian foods easier or more delicious.

If your family eats a lot of the Italian foods listed above, there are some products you'll want to put on your radar. Some (like pre-made options) will make things faster and simpler, while others (like high-quality pasta) will help make your meals tastier. Ready to discover what those are so you can add them to your next shopping list? Here are ten must-have Italian foods you can find on your next trip to Costco.