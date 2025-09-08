This World Champion BBQ Joint Is A Can't-Miss Stop Along Route 66
There is a large metal building just off Route 66 in Oklahoma that serves as headquarters for some seriously good barbecue. It would seem like a metalworker's shop if it weren't for some not-so-subtle signs, like a big yellow arrow pointing to the entrance or the side adorned with the slogan "Trust Your Butcher" in yellow and orange. There is an eclectic collection of chairs and tables inside, wooden picnic tables outside, and a rusty vintage pickup with a sign in the back that displays the barbecue joint's name: The Butcher BBQ Stand.
This place is an Oklahoma sensation with way more than just hot-off-the-smoker barbecue to offer. Trust us, the food is worth the drive, no matter where you live in the country. David Bouska, the pitmaster behind The Butcher BBQ Stand, has won hundreds of barbecue competitions — including becoming a world champion pitmaster in 2012 and 2018. Bouska also appeared on the TV show "BBQ Pitmasters" and was inducted into the Oklahoma BBQ Hall of Fame in 2025. This dining hot spot has the credentials to draw crowds from everywhere, with all the classics you should order at a barbecue joint (like brisket and pork ribs) and none of the red flags. When you visit, you can get the rubs, injections, and sauces that won Bouska those awards. You can even make some delicious dishes yourself using some of Bouska's best barbecue tips.
Recreate the world-class taste of The Butcher BBQ Stand with pitmaster pointers
The Butcher BBQ Stand is a must-visit, but diving into a plate of brisket and sides is just the beginning of what this place has to offer. Sure, you can kick back and enjoy the bar, live music, and hometown vibes at the restaurant, but you could also recreate that magic in your own backyard with tutorials from the pitmaster himself, like marinade and prep techniques for a perfectly grilled chicken breast, advice on what meat markets to visit for a high-quality brisket, and ideas for turning holiday leftovers into delicious side dishes. You can also buy a smattering of The Butcher BBQ Stand's injections, brines, rubs, and sauces from the restaurant's website.
Versatile rubs and seasonings include The Butcher's Private BBQ Seasoning blend, a mixture of herbs and spices meant for seasoning pork, chicken, beef, turkey, wild game, and even vegetables. That's just the beginning of this company's line of seasonings, spices, marinades, and injections, though. Grab Butcher BBQ's Original Brisket Injection for incredible, Texas-style flavor in your next brisket. It's gluten-free and serves as both an injectable and a marinade. And, while we know that barbecue sauce isn't the healthiest item in a BBQ joint, don't forget to grab a bottle or two of The Butcher's sauces to make your experience even better.