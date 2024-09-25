The Essential BBQ Restaurant Item That's Also One Of The Unhealthiest
There's absolutely nothing in this world like watching a sweaty character in a greasy apron slice some slabs off a massive brisket, drop it onto your plate, and top it with a charred and blistery chicken leg. It doesn't seem like nearly enough time to figure out what sides you want. But so long as you skip anything fried or mayonnaise-laden, you still have the makings of a relatively healthy meal. But there's a delectable condiment waiting at the end of the line that could completely change the nutritional makeup of your dinner.
Barbecue sauce can be one of the unhealthiest things in a BBQ restaurant, partially because it's so easy (and delicious) to overdo it without realizing. To be clear, there's nothing inherently wrong with barbecue sauce, nor do they all have the same nutritional profile. But if you're someone who needs or wants to watch your macro- or micronutrients, barbecue sauce can change everything.
Barbecue sauces in general contain loads of sugar, sodium and sometimes even fat (lookin' at you, Alabama white sauce). Ingredients like mayo, brown sugar, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup have anything from bit parts to major roles in most barbecue sauces.
Making healthier barbecue sauce choices
Regardless of the style you like, barbecue sauce is packed with flavor. You don't usually need as much as comes out of the bottle, especially for thinner sauces. Ask for a small ramekin or side dish and pour your sauce into that so you can better control your portions.
You can also just choose your barbecue sauce based on what you want to eat. It's hard to know what's in a restaurant's sauce, but you can take an educated guess based on the flavor profile, and most restaurants have at least two sauces. Creamy white sauces taste amazing on chargrilled chicken, but they're typically high in fat thanks to mayo. Sweet-and-spicy sauces bring the heat, but they also bring the sweet (in the form of brown sugar or molasses). Even sauces that seem healthier, like vinegar- and mustard-based options, can be high in sodium or sugar. Choose the option that's less likely to contain the nutrients you're avoiding or most likely to contain the ones you need.
Finally, you could skip the restaurant scene altogether. If you take it to go or make it yourself, you can use store-bought or homemade barbecue sauce with known ingredients that cater to your dietary needs. The resources for healthier takes on barbecue sauce are endless.