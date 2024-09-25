The Essential BBQ Restaurant Item That's Also One Of The Unhealthiest

There's absolutely nothing in this world like watching a sweaty character in a greasy apron slice some slabs off a massive brisket, drop it onto your plate, and top it with a charred and blistery chicken leg. It doesn't seem like nearly enough time to figure out what sides you want. But so long as you skip anything fried or mayonnaise-laden, you still have the makings of a relatively healthy meal. But there's a delectable condiment waiting at the end of the line that could completely change the nutritional makeup of your dinner.

Barbecue sauce can be one of the unhealthiest things in a BBQ restaurant, partially because it's so easy (and delicious) to overdo it without realizing. To be clear, there's nothing inherently wrong with barbecue sauce, nor do they all have the same nutritional profile. But if you're someone who needs or wants to watch your macro- or micronutrients, barbecue sauce can change everything.

Barbecue sauces in general contain loads of sugar, sodium and sometimes even fat (lookin' at you, Alabama white sauce). Ingredients like mayo, brown sugar, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, and ketchup have anything from bit parts to major roles in most barbecue sauces.