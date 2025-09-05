This Is The Best Way To Eat Carrots For Peak Nutrition

Carrots are a great source of beta-carotene, a compound your body converts into Vitamin A, which helps with immune function and, famously, good vision. (However, the idea that carrots help you see in the dark is a myth that came out of a WWII misinformation campaign!) Seemingly always wet baby carrots packed away in school lunches, and images of Bugs Bunny chomping away on a whole, raw carrot make it seem the best way to eat the root vegetable is raw. That's not necessarily the truth, however, as the beta-carotene is more bioavailable to our bodies if we steam or roast the carrot.

Luckily, both potassium and fiber survive cooking, maximizing the nutritional value of the carrots. As long as you don't overcook or over-boil them, the vitamin C remains in the carrot. Honestly, though, if you over-boil your carrots, you may want to start over because who wants to eat a mushy carrot? The fact that cooking them increases the amount of nutrition your body can absorb from the carrot is great news for those who love a good roasted carrot dish.