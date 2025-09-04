The Frozen Pizza Chef Michael Symon Can't Get Enough Of

People in the United States love pizza. If you're not aware of the astounding amount we eat in a year, it's around 3 billion pies. It's so easy to order this dish from America's favorite pizza chains like Papa John's and Domino's. You could say we are spoiled by its convenience. But these chains are only part of the pizza equation. Frozen pizza is a staple for many households, and even a celebrity chef like Michael Symon has a go-to brand. Per Food & Wine, for the "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" host, if it's frozen, it has to be Stouffer's.

This French bread pizza, which you can purchase for under $5, makes the chef feel like a kid with its taste and texture. It is parbaked, so when you heat it up in your oven, the crust turns crunchy and chewy, unlike other offers that taste like cardboard no matter how well you bake them. However, it is not a simple cheese pizza from this brand that Symon selects. He likes it with pepperoni, and puts his own culinary mark on it — Symon adds a drizzle of hot honey before biting into it.