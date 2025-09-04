The Frozen Pizza Chef Michael Symon Can't Get Enough Of
People in the United States love pizza. If you're not aware of the astounding amount we eat in a year, it's around 3 billion pies. It's so easy to order this dish from America's favorite pizza chains like Papa John's and Domino's. You could say we are spoiled by its convenience. But these chains are only part of the pizza equation. Frozen pizza is a staple for many households, and even a celebrity chef like Michael Symon has a go-to brand. Per Food & Wine, for the "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" host, if it's frozen, it has to be Stouffer's.
This French bread pizza, which you can purchase for under $5, makes the chef feel like a kid with its taste and texture. It is parbaked, so when you heat it up in your oven, the crust turns crunchy and chewy, unlike other offers that taste like cardboard no matter how well you bake them. However, it is not a simple cheese pizza from this brand that Symon selects. He likes it with pepperoni, and puts his own culinary mark on it — Symon adds a drizzle of hot honey before biting into it.
You can add ingredients
Stouffer's Pepperoni French Bread Frozen Pizza is described as using real cheese, tomato sauce, and pepperoni on top of a French bread crust. It's a hassle-free meal that can make for an easy late night dinner. But is it celebrity chef-worthy option? Daily Meal conducted a frozen pizza taste test, and tasters had a few things to say about this pizza choice. One noted, "Nicely spiced, soft bread with crispy crust," while another observed, "Doesn't have that frozen pizza taste. A bit more natural." It had quite a bit of garlic flavor and was not overly cheesy, so if you are a cheese lover, this is something you might want to keep in mind. You can always add a little freshly grated Parmesan or mozzarella to achieve the level you want.
In fact, Michael Symon's hot honey addition is not the only way to upgrade your frozen pizza. Consider giving it a trickle of olive oil or a brush of butter to crisp up the crunch. Sprinkle a little bit of oregano or other spices on top to add a little more flavor. If you are eating a pizza with a substantial crust, you may want to break out a dipping sauce like a creamy ranch or a spicy sriracha. These simple tricks will elevate a Stouffer's pizza or any other brand you might enjoy.