Stop Wrapping Bread In Plastic And Try This Trick To Keeping It Fresh Instead

Bread is a type of food that is impacted massively by the way in which you store it. While storing fresh bread in plastic is a well-known blunder, even store-bought bread — which is often sold within a plastic bag — should be kept elsewhere if you want it to last as long as possible at its ideal quality. Instead, the key to maintaining your bread well is to keep it within a cloth or paper bag.

The reason that cloth and paper work so well is due to them both giving your bread a perfect medium in terms of air exposure. Bread exposed to dry air for too long — which happens when it's put in the fridge, for example — loses its moisture and becomes incredibly stale. Alternatively, bread enclosed in plastic wrap or a plastic bag locks in the baked goods' moisture, resulting in bread that could become damp and moldy. That's why, with the use of things like a cloth or paper bag, the proper amount of air can reach the bread itself to prevent it from molding but without staling the bread altogether.