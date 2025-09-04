Forgotten Blue-Plate Special Dishes That Need To Return To Restaurants

You can keep your tasting menus and your overpriced entrées: In our opinion, all you need is a good old blue-plate special. The blue-plate special (with the origin of the phrase having several different theories) was a meal style that began to appear in the early 20th century, and was designed to appeal to working people who wanted a hearty meal without spending the earth. Typically, these meals were served for lunch and dinner and would change weekly or even daily. They consisted of a protein and several sides, one of which was usually a starchy carb that would keep folks going for the rest of their working day.

Although blue-plate specials were a staple of restaurants up and down the country, today they're rarely seen. That means that there are a lot of forgotten dishes that used to be all the rage, which are tricky to find in eateries today. Many of these dishes will be familiar to the majority of people as homestyle meals that they may have made at home themselves, but which take on a new power and appeal when cooked by a chef and served on a blue plate. If you're ready to check out the kind of comfort food that's missing from today's restaurants, let's dig in.