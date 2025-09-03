The Genius Trick To Boil Water Faster

A watched pot never boils, or so the saying goes. If that sounds like nothing but the truth to you, maybe you haven't yet learned the trick to speed up the process. Boiling water in a kitchen pot is culinary skills 101: If you want perfect hard-boiled eggs or poached eggs, knowing how to boil water is essential. Yet, as simple as this task may be, the process can still be infuriating. The trick to getting things moving is simple: cover the pot with the right lid . Heat escapes when a pot is not covered, and this is what slows the task of heating water to a boiling point.

Enter, the lid. When you cover the pot with a lid, the steam that builds up cannot escape as easily and the temperature is able to climb up the thermometer much quicker. The first step to boiling water is picking the right pot. You want a nice, shallow pot with a lid. Greater surface area means a faster heat transfer and a faster boil. But once you take it off the stove, it also means the water will cool quickly.