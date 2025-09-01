The Old-School French Cocktail People Loved To Drink After Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a time when post-dinner drinks were ruled by pretty, layered cocktails served in dainty glasses. They were on bar and dinner menus everywhere from the 1800s to the 1950s, a whole collection of drinks known as pousse café cocktails. They originated in France, inspired by a pre-existing French tradition — after-dinner cocktails known as chasse café, translated from French as "coffee chaser." These cocktails were digestifs with multiple liquors and liqueurs in a small glass, taken like a modern-day shot, and served alongside coffee. Pousse café cocktails serve the same purpose, but the liqueurs are layered instead of mixed together, and they are meant to be sipped.

What sets pousse café cocktails apart are layers of liqueurs, usually three to six of them, that float one on top of the other, forming perfect lines of color in the glass. The taste does not change with each layer. There can be different moments of flavor, but the overall taste of the drink is influenced by each of the liqueurs. They're striking enough to be a great addition to your next dinner party, and they're easy to make — once you understand liquor and liqueur densities and how to use them to make a drink that seems to defy gravity.