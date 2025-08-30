The Worst Frozen Waffles Come From A Popular Grocery Store's Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love a plate of freshly hot homemade waffles in the morning? However, we don't always have time to make waffles from scratch, especially on weekdays, which is why it pays to have a box of frozen waffles in your freezer for when a craving hits. But, out of all of the frozen waffle brands out there, which one is the best? To find out, we created the ultimate ranking of frozen waffles. Really, you can't go wrong with any of our, say, top three — first place, if you're wondering, went to Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles — but there's definitely one that we think you should skip. We placed the 365 by Whole Foods Organic Homestyle Waffles as the worst frozen waffle option.

To make this list, our tester mostly considered taste and texture, with some consideration given to nutritional info and ingredient lists. When it came to 365's waffles, our tester described the taste as, well, having no taste — the waffles lacked any sweetness or savoriness. If anything, they tasted like wheat — to a point that it was unappetizing. As for the texture, they were a bit too dry on the inside (although the exterior had a nice crisp).

In our guide to 365 by Whole Foods, we note that its breakfast foods are a must-try — however, the Organic Homestyle Waffles may just be the one exception. When it comes to waffles at Whole Foods, try the Buttermilk Protein Waffles instead — or, skip 365's waffles altogether and go with one of the higher-ranked brands on our ranking.