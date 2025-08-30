The Worst Frozen Waffles Come From A Popular Grocery Store's Brand
Who doesn't love a plate of freshly hot homemade waffles in the morning? However, we don't always have time to make waffles from scratch, especially on weekdays, which is why it pays to have a box of frozen waffles in your freezer for when a craving hits. But, out of all of the frozen waffle brands out there, which one is the best? To find out, we created the ultimate ranking of frozen waffles. Really, you can't go wrong with any of our, say, top three — first place, if you're wondering, went to Kodiak Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles — but there's definitely one that we think you should skip. We placed the 365 by Whole Foods Organic Homestyle Waffles as the worst frozen waffle option.
To make this list, our tester mostly considered taste and texture, with some consideration given to nutritional info and ingredient lists. When it came to 365's waffles, our tester described the taste as, well, having no taste — the waffles lacked any sweetness or savoriness. If anything, they tasted like wheat — to a point that it was unappetizing. As for the texture, they were a bit too dry on the inside (although the exterior had a nice crisp).
In our guide to 365 by Whole Foods, we note that its breakfast foods are a must-try — however, the Organic Homestyle Waffles may just be the one exception. When it comes to waffles at Whole Foods, try the Buttermilk Protein Waffles instead — or, skip 365's waffles altogether and go with one of the higher-ranked brands on our ranking.
Many reviewers disagree with our ranking
As it turns out, there are a lot of waffle eaters who actually like the 365 by Whole Foods Organic Homestyle Waffles. On Amazon, there are over 3,000 reviews of this item — and most of them are positive. Overall, it has a 4.4 out of 5 stars. One reviewer wrote, "I am impressed by the flavor, they are great [for] frozen waffles. I will buy them again." Another person commented that they "almost reminded [them] of grandma's homemade waffles," which is quite the compliment. A third reviewer praised the "fluffy" texture. Then, in what is arguably one of the biggest compliments, one person in the reviews claimed that these are "better than Eggos."
However, despite the reviews being mostly positive, there were still some reviewers who might have found our ranking spot-on. One person agreed with us that the texture was too dry, while another wrote that the bland flavor is the reason they won't be buying the product again. A few comments noted that they had to add toppings — such as fruit and syrup or peanut butter — to be able to enjoy them.
All in all, you'll just have to try 365's Organic Homestyle Waffles yourself. The rest of the brands in our ranking — as well as every waffle recipe you'll ever need — will be waiting for you if you ultimately agree with our last-place ranking.