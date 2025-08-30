Before Buying Lobster Don't Forget To Check For This Red Flag

Walking into a fish market or grocery store's seafood section can feel like stepping into uncharted waters. The array of options looks enticing, but when it comes to lobster, one of the biggest red flags when buying seafood is simple: a dead lobster. Once a lobster is gone, its meat starts to lose structure fast, turning soft and unappealing instead of staying sweet and firm. And if that lobster is dead, it almost always points to it being frozen, which dulls the flavor even further.

That doesn't mean every lobster casualty is automatically a lost cause. Shipping live animals is fragile work, and losses occasionally happen in transit. The key is temperature. If the lobster arrives cool and fresh, it can still be safe to cook — but the eating experience won't match what you'd get from a live catch.

For buyers, the takeaway is clear: freshness isn't just a nice-to-have, it's the line between a memorable meal and a disappointing one. The real question becomes how to tell whether your lobster is still in peak condition — and what to do if it's not.