Thomas Jefferson's 'Drunken Loaf' Is The Old-School Dish Nobody Wants Anymore

If you're a history buff, then you may have spent some time wondering just what exactly our Founding Fathers liked to eat. For George Washington, one of his favorite dishes was a simple hoecake. But for Thomas Jefferson, it was something a bit more complicated — and something that nobody wants to eat anymore.

The dish is called the "Drunken Loaf," and yes, alcohol is indeed heavily involved. The base consists of a loaf of bread that has been warmed and soaked with red wine. The red wine-soaked bread is then topped with mac and cheese that has been broiled to get the top nice and toasty. The mac and cheese for the Drunken Loaf is quite simple, only containing a few ingredients: 1 pound of macaroni, 1 tablespoon of butter, heavy cream, and 6 ounces of Parmesan cheese. So, all in all, it makes sense that this dish hasn't stood the test of time, as it's all over the place — mac and cheese and wine-flavored bread is not exactly a common pairing.

It's no surprise that one of Jefferson's favorite dishes features mac and cheese, as he, famously, is a fan of the comfort dish. As the story goes, Jefferson took a liking to the dish while spending time in France and, when back in America, frequently requested the meal.