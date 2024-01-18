We Tried Doritos' New Dinamita Flavors To Find Out If They're Dynamite Or Dyna-Meh

In 2012, the masterminds at Doritos rolled out a new snack design where a tortilla chip was rolled up into the familiar shape of a mini-taquito. Dubbed Doritos Dinamita, Ram Krishnan, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, said in an initial press release that the goal was "to transform the bold taste of Doritos tortilla chips into a snack that captures the exciting essence of Hispanic snack foods through the shape and flavors you would find in Latin American cuisine."

For over a decade, Dinamita has come in a few flavors, but only the Chile Limón variety has persisted on shelves since the launch. In 2024, Doritos is going bigger and bolder with the line, even looking to shape things up a bit. Four new flavors are joining the fold — Flamin' Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime, and for the latter three, in a comely novel form — a stick.

With a lot of seasonings, shapes, and similar sounding flavor names at hand, I wanted to get my own hands on this new batch of Dinamita chips to see what's what. Are they dynamite or dyna-meh? Without further adore, here's my chew and review.



Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.