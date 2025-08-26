8 Of The Biggest Ground Beef Recalls In American History

We Americans are crazy about ground beef. We eat on average three hamburgers a week, which comes out to around 50 billion burgers a year. And when we're not eating burgers, chances are we're enjoying a classic meatloaf, old-school beef tacos, or a hearty, beefy Bolognese sauce over pasta, both at restaurants and at home. Cooks love having ground beef on hand because it's versatile, it's relatively affordable compared to other beef cuts, and most importantly, almost everyone likes it.

But dangers lurk beneath its wholesome image. While serious carnivores crave rare, juicy burgers and even raw ground beef dishes such as steak tartare, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends cooking ground beef thoroughly, since it's more susceptible to pathogen contamination that other cuts. This is because the increased surface area on ground meat exposes more of the meat to any pathogens that may have been on its surface before grinding. While regular USDA inspection of meat and meat-producing facilities ensures almost all ground beef we eat is safe, on occasion, contaminated meat makes its way to the public –- and recalls are the next step to restore public safety. Here are some of the biggest ground beef recalls that have occurred in the U.S. — and their consequences for burger lovers.