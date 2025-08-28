Matthew McConaughey's Tuna Salad Features A Slew Of Unexpected Ingredients

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar-winning, Emmy-nominated actor — but he is also a "tuna fish salad master maker," according to the actor himself. During an appearance on the podcast "2 Bears, 1 Cave," hosted by Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, McConaughey said he makes the same tuna salad just about every Sunday — and it features a slew of unexpected ingredients that you won't find in the average traditional tuna salad.

The tuna salad includes some of the typical staples such as mayonnaise, lemon juice, chopped red onion, and, of course, tuna. But from there, McConaughey goes rogue — adding frozen peas, dill pickle, and corn, the latter of which he said he "always" includes. Then there are jalapeño chips to "give it a little crunch," along with apples and "a touch" of agave syrup to sweeten it up a bit.

But arguably the most interesting addition is wasabi paste, which gives the tuna salad an exciting kick of heat. While McConaughey didn't say exactly how much wasabi he uses, he did note that he mixes it with the mayo until it becomes "light green" in color. This makes sense, as a little bit of wasabi goes a long way. More specifically, when making wasabi mayo, a good starting ratio is two to three teaspoons of wasabi paste for every half cup of mayonnaise. You can also make the spicy condiment with wasabi powder, which is what we use in our recipe for wasabi mayonnaise.