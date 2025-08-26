Forget Jimmy Dean, This Aldi Breakfast Bowl Will Fill You Up For Less

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of ready-made breakfast options, what name comes to mind? If it's Jimmy Dean, you're not alone — the brand took first place in our ranking of frozen breakfast sandwiches. However, its popularity and convenience come at a high price, and that doesn't always translate to quality and taste. If there's one thing the Aldi grocery chain is known for, it's affordable pricing for high-quality products, and this holds true for its breakfast bowls.

Jimmy Dean offers a variety of breakfast options, including its Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Bowl. Aldi sells a similar bowl, and while the two choices aren't an exact match — Jimmy Dean's includes a biscuit whereas Aldi's features egg and potato — the Aldi option comes with a significantly lower price tag.

Jimmy Dean's 9-ounce bowl costs $3.16 at Walmart (or $0.35 per ounce). Meanwhile, Aldi's Sausage & Gravy Breakfast Bowl costs $1.65 for 7 ounces (or $0.24 per ounce), according to the store's website. Although it's slightly smaller and has fewer calories in total, the Aldi bowl is still a better deal than the name brand at nearly half the total price. And while Jimmy Dean has more options like stuffed hash browns, Aldi's selection is a favorite among folks online.