Forget Jimmy Dean, This Aldi Breakfast Bowl Will Fill You Up For Less
When you think of ready-made breakfast options, what name comes to mind? If it's Jimmy Dean, you're not alone — the brand took first place in our ranking of frozen breakfast sandwiches. However, its popularity and convenience come at a high price, and that doesn't always translate to quality and taste. If there's one thing the Aldi grocery chain is known for, it's affordable pricing for high-quality products, and this holds true for its breakfast bowls.
Jimmy Dean offers a variety of breakfast options, including its Biscuit & Sausage Gravy Bowl. Aldi sells a similar bowl, and while the two choices aren't an exact match — Jimmy Dean's includes a biscuit whereas Aldi's features egg and potato — the Aldi option comes with a significantly lower price tag.
Jimmy Dean's 9-ounce bowl costs $3.16 at Walmart (or $0.35 per ounce). Meanwhile, Aldi's Sausage & Gravy Breakfast Bowl costs $1.65 for 7 ounces (or $0.24 per ounce), according to the store's website. Although it's slightly smaller and has fewer calories in total, the Aldi bowl is still a better deal than the name brand at nearly half the total price. And while Jimmy Dean has more options like stuffed hash browns, Aldi's selection is a favorite among folks online.
People can't stop talking about Aldi's Sausage & Gravy Bowl
Aldi offers a variety of cheap breakfast items to save you money, including sandwiches, pancakes, waffles, and more. Even with all these options, though, many people spring for the chain's sausage breakfast bowl. It contains several filling ingredients in addition to the meat — namely eggs, potatoes, and cheese — and it's topped with sausage gravy for a creamy touch. Over on Reddit, one user wrote that they like the bowl so much, they've eaten it daily for over six weeks.
The replies were almost all in agreement, with one user writing that the bowl made them switch from the meat lover's variety, and another explaining how they use it as filling for breakfast burritos. In a different Reddit thread about Aldi's breakfast bowls, one user mentioned that their wife keeps the Sausage & Gravy variety stocked in her work freezer, while the original poster praised the item's great value. Shoppers' main complaint seems to be that the bowls aren't always available at their local Aldi. With this item's great quality and affordable price point — and despite its sometimes limited stock — it's easy to see why Aldi is such a popular grocery destination.