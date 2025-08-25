How To Choose The Best Zucchini For Your Summer Salad

Warmer weather means salads, and if you aren't adding summer zucchini salad to your lineup, you are missing out. Zucchini is so versatile. Add it raw for a bit of a crunchy element, roast it to bring out its sweetness, or season and sauté it to create a memorable taste that complements your crisp greens. However, before you rush down to buy a few of the green and yellow varieties that line the tables of farmer markets or the produce section of your grocery store, remember this: All zucchini is not created equal. Sure, technically a zucchini is a zucchini, but there's a big gap between good zucchini and zucchini that is "meh." There are a few things you need to consider when picking out this squash — its color, texture, size, and age.

You might be thinking bigger is better, but that's not the case with zucchini. These veggies are water-rich, and the bigger the zucchini, the more water it's holding. This also makes for a bitter, mushier bite. Smaller zucchini are going to have a delicate taste, and when you cut into them, there will be fewer seeds. So, look for the shorter ones that are ideally about 5-6 inches in length. That said, don't completely ostracize those larger ones. They are great for making classic zucchini bread and cookies.