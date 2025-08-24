Are Sprouted Potatoes Safe To Eat? Here's What You Need To Know

After leaving a sack of potatoes lying around in your kitchen for a while, it's very likely that at least a few of them will start sprouting. These root-like sprouts — also called "eyes" — happen when the potatoes are stored improperly. Specifically, if the potatoes are being kept in a warm or moist place that mimics the outdoor environment where they grow. It's easy enough for potatoes to accidentally sprout, so what do you do with them? Specifically, are sprouted potatoes safe to eat?

The short answer is that some sprouted potatoes are safe to eat. It depends on the state of the potato and how much it has sprouted, as well as a couple of other factors. But one of the false facts about sprouted potatoes is that they're all toxic — some are perfectly safe to eat.

Basically, sprouts contain compounds called glycoalkaloids that not only taste bad (very bitter and sharp) but can be toxic when consumed in large amounts. One of the compounds, solanine, can lead to fever, headaches, and severe stomach aches when eaten in large quantities, despite it naturally being found in other foods, such as peppers and tomatoes. With that in mind, if a potato has only a few growths, then it's still safe to eat — as long as you remove those eyes first. The potatoes should also be firm and not green in color, as a green hue is an indicator of high levels of solanine. A green potato, even if it hasn't sprouted, might not be safe to consume.