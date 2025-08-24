Make Your Pasta Salad The Filipino Way For A Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Savory

An all-American macaroni salad will contain ingredients such as celery, carrots, onion and bell pepper. The added ingredients (as in, besides the macaroni) are customizable, but it almost always comes together with a mayo-based dressing. All in all, the dish is quite savory — but have you ever wished that it was, maybe, a bit sweeter?

If you have, then you need to know about the Filipino-style macaroni salad, which is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. The sweetness comes in a few different forms with this style of macaroni salad. For one, it contains two key sweet ingredients: pineapple and raisins. Additionally, the dressing is still made with mayo, just like we're used to — but the mayo is combined with sweetened condensed milk, bringing in a bit more sweetness. And the Filipino macaroni salad isn't the only salad that uses this ingredient for sweetness — condensed milk is also the ingredient that makes a South African potato salad unique (and sweet).

But, despite these sweet ingredients in a Filipino macaroni salad, there are still plenty of savory aspects to balance out the sweet. It also typically contains both chicken and ham, as well as cheese and sometimes chopped up hard-boiled eggs.