The Sweet Ingredient That Makes South African Potato Salad So Unique

Although your grandma's recipe might be more traditional, potato salad recipes can vary greatly. In a South African potato salad, condensed milk brings a hint of sweetness. When paired with barbecue, it is a flavor combination that has people asking for a second helping.

Even though potato salad is usually a side dish, the food can either be a huge hit or a terrible flop. Finding that creamy, flavorful, but not overwhelming balance, the potato can take a deft hand. It might seem counterintuitive, but the condensed milk combined with mayonnaise achieves that concept.

In South Africa, this version of potato salad skips the egg and uses mayonnaise, condensed milk, and other seasonings to dress the potatoes. Bringing together the ingredients creates a luscious, creamy sauce that adds an unctuous quality to the dish. The viscosity of the condensed milk makes for a more consistent sauce. Instead of pooling in the bottom of the bowl, the texture coats the potatoes well.

Recipe versions vary depending on the dressing method. Some dishes simply drizzle the sauce on top of the potatoes, and others toss the potatoes in the dressing. The choice is a personal preference. For a sweet, tangy potato salad, the secret ingredient is front and center in the baking aisle.