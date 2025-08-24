Give Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce A Craveable Upgrade By Combining It With This Creamy Condiment

Barbecue sauce — with its delicious sweet, tangy, smoky flavor profile — is the key ingredient for dishes like baby back ribs, or pulled barbecue chicken. And when it comes to barbecue sauce brands, it's hard to beat Sweet Baby Ray's, which is so popular and beloved that we have a whole guide on everything you need to know about it. But, even though Sweet Baby Ray's is delicious all on its own, have you ever wished that it was just a bit creamier? Well, if that specific craving strikes, luckily there's an easy way to fix it — and all you need is another condiment that's likely already in your kitchen: Ranch dressing.

By combining ranch and barbecue sauce, you'll have, arguably, the perfect condiment. The two sauces have some of the same notes in their flavor profiles — they're both tangy and savory — so they'll blend beautifully. Then, the barbecue sauce will bring in its subtle sweetness and smokiness and the ranch will bring in some notes of garlic to make a complex, delicious sauce. But most importantly, the texture will be just as creamy as you want.

Combining the two sauces couldn't be easier — and it's adjustable. Start with a one-to-one ratio of Sweet Baby Ray's to your favorite brand of ranch dressing — perhaps a ½ cup each — and go from there. If you're missing the barbecue flavor, add a little extra barbecue sauce, or vice versa.