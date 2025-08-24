Give Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce A Craveable Upgrade By Combining It With This Creamy Condiment
Barbecue sauce — with its delicious sweet, tangy, smoky flavor profile — is the key ingredient for dishes like baby back ribs, or pulled barbecue chicken. And when it comes to barbecue sauce brands, it's hard to beat Sweet Baby Ray's, which is so popular and beloved that we have a whole guide on everything you need to know about it. But, even though Sweet Baby Ray's is delicious all on its own, have you ever wished that it was just a bit creamier? Well, if that specific craving strikes, luckily there's an easy way to fix it — and all you need is another condiment that's likely already in your kitchen: Ranch dressing.
By combining ranch and barbecue sauce, you'll have, arguably, the perfect condiment. The two sauces have some of the same notes in their flavor profiles — they're both tangy and savory — so they'll blend beautifully. Then, the barbecue sauce will bring in its subtle sweetness and smokiness and the ranch will bring in some notes of garlic to make a complex, delicious sauce. But most importantly, the texture will be just as creamy as you want.
Combining the two sauces couldn't be easier — and it's adjustable. Start with a one-to-one ratio of Sweet Baby Ray's to your favorite brand of ranch dressing — perhaps a ½ cup each — and go from there. If you're missing the barbecue flavor, add a little extra barbecue sauce, or vice versa.
What else to know about the barbecue sauce and ranch combo
Changing up the ratio is not the only way to customize this sauce. Of course, you can't go wrong with the classic barbecue sauce, but Sweet Baby Ray's has a plethora of fun flavors that could work just as well when combined with ranch dressing, to switch it up. For example, you can make the sauce a bit spicier by combining the ranch with either the Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo barbecue sauce or the honey chipotle option. Other interesting options from Sweet Baby Ray's include its hickory and brown sugar, which will bring in extra smokiness, or its sweet vidalia onion, which will bring in an extra burst of sweet-and-savory.
After making your concoction, all that's left to do is decide how you want to use the ranch-barbecue sauce. One tasty option is to use it as a condiment to give your classic burger an exciting upgrade. The Sweet Baby Ray's onion flavor, mixed with the ranch, is a delicious fit for a burger. And if you're having burgers, then you'll likely also be having fries — and it just so happens that the ranch-barbecue sauce is also great for dipping, whether it's traditional or sweet potato fries. The sauce combination can also act as a crema drizzle for tacos — perhaps fish tacos or chicken tacos — especially if you use the Sweet Baby Ray's chipotle flavor.