Target Vs Walmart: Which Has The Cheaper Generic Food Brand?

If you're trying to save money while shopping, you probably have experience with choosing the store brand over the name brand. Target's Good & Gather and Walmart's Great Value are readily available, affordable labels that sell a wide variety of items, which explains why they're so popular. However, when Chowhound pitted these brands against one another to determine which retailer has the better deals, it found that Great Value is generally a bit cheaper because it's more willing than Good & Gather to rely on artificial ingredients.

Overall, Walmart's Great Value label is more affordable than Target's Good & Gather and Market Pantry brands, but the margins are pretty slim. For example, a loaf of Great Value white bread costs $1.42, while Target's Market Pantry white bread costs $1.49. The same goes for water bottles, with a 40-pack from Great Value going for $5.64 (or $0.14 per bottle) and a 32-pack from Good & Gather costing $4.79 (or $0.15 per bottle). Granted, that's only a difference of $0.01, but Great Value technically still takes the crown. Keep in mind, however, that prices at both Target and Walmart are likely to keep increasing due to tariffs and other economic variables.