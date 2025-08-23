The Costco Kirkland Ingredient That Takes Your Homemade Indian Food To The Next Level

If you're craving the kind of rich, creamy desi food that tastes like it came straight from an Indian kitchen, you'll need a few staples to make it more authentic. Among these is an age-old mainstay woven into nearly every region of Indian cooking: ghee. This is a type of clarified butter that's mildly caramelized to a nutty golden brown and is appreciated for its high smoke point. It is to Indian cooking what butter is to the French, so it would be a culinary sin not to have a canister on hand when making Indian food. If you're wondering which one to buy, Costco's Kirkland Signature Organic Ghee is a solid pick. It's lactose-free, gluten-free, and — at $20.99 for 27 ounces — you get plenty for your dollar.

Costco sells some top-notch everyday items that aren't always available elsewhere (like these freezer finds under $15 that we buy every time). Kirkland's ghee is one of these, and while it might not be groundbreaking, it definitely checks enough boxes for us to consider it the complete package. The "mild caramel ... notes" described on its Costco product page lend this ingredient a gentle warmth and a touch of nuttiness without any sharp, overpowering dairy flavor. This works especially well for Indian dishes in which ghee is used like a condiment and doesn't require heating, like dropping a spoonful into a comforting bowl of aam daal lentil soup, drizzling it over steaming rice, or brushing it over feathery-soft layered parathas.