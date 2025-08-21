Redditors Are Thrilled To See This Kirkland Plant-Based Milk Return
If you want to learn about all things Costco — from which items are most popular to whether or not a certain item has been discontinued — then Reddit is a great place to be. One popular topic of conversation on the Costco subreddit is the return of a beloved item: Kirkland Signature's Vanilla Organic Soy Beverage. After all, ever since soy milk shook off its bad reputation, it has become quite the popular grocery item, including with Costco shoppers.
March 2025 saw the spread of a Reddit post in which shoppers mourned the alleged discontinuation of Kirkland's soy milk due to a lack of sales. Luckily for those soy milk fans, however, it appears that the drink is back in stock.
In late July 2025, another shopper revealed on Reddit that the Kirkland soy milk was back in stock — complete with a photo showing cases of the product. Excited Costco members filled the comments, expressing that they couldn't wait to repurchase the item. As one user wrote, "So excited, I'd been watching obsessively for it after it went away!" Another commenter expressed similar enthusiasm: "OMG!! I was at my costco today and didn't bother to check because I thought it would be gone forever. I need to go back now!!" A Costco patron who already purchased the item wrote that it tastes "even better than [they] remembered." This means that Costco shoppers can go back to using the Kirkland soy milk as their milk of choice when stocking up on pantry staples.
How does Kirkland's soy milk compare to its other milk alternatives?
Kirkland Signature's vanilla soy milk comes in a 12-pack and is priced at $18.49, with each bottle containing 32 fluid ounces. That price is certainly hard to beat: It divides out to approximately $1.54 per bottle. And given that the unopened bottles can stay in the pantry rather than taking up fridge space, this one purchase should keep you stocked for quite some time.
In fact, this is actually the cheapest out of three popular Kirkland milk alternatives. The brand's oat milk is priced at $11.49, and its vanilla almond milk costs $9.99. Unlike the soy milk, however, these two options come in 6-packs, not 12-packs. With that in mind, the oat milk costs $1.91 per bottle, whereas the almond milk costs $1.67 per bottle. This may not be a huge difference, but it could add up over time.
Once you've filled your pantry with Kirkland's soy milk, feel free to use it as creamer in your morning coffee, add it to your favorite breakfast cereal, or use it to make a recipe vegetarian. And now that the drink is coming back in stock to various Costco locations — and because it's so beloved by shoppers — it's a worthy candidate for our list of Kirkland Signature items that you should always grab. To check if this product is in stock at your local warehouse (or available for purchase online), visit the Costco website.