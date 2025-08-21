Redditors Are Thrilled To See This Kirkland Plant-Based Milk Return

If you want to learn about all things Costco — from which items are most popular to whether or not a certain item has been discontinued — then Reddit is a great place to be. One popular topic of conversation on the Costco subreddit is the return of a beloved item: Kirkland Signature's Vanilla Organic Soy Beverage. After all, ever since soy milk shook off its bad reputation, it has become quite the popular grocery item, including with Costco shoppers.

March 2025 saw the spread of a Reddit post in which shoppers mourned the alleged discontinuation of Kirkland's soy milk due to a lack of sales. Luckily for those soy milk fans, however, it appears that the drink is back in stock.

In late July 2025, another shopper revealed on Reddit that the Kirkland soy milk was back in stock — complete with a photo showing cases of the product. Excited Costco members filled the comments, expressing that they couldn't wait to repurchase the item. As one user wrote, "So excited, I'd been watching obsessively for it after it went away!" Another commenter expressed similar enthusiasm: "OMG!! I was at my costco today and didn't bother to check because I thought it would be gone forever. I need to go back now!!" A Costco patron who already purchased the item wrote that it tastes "even better than [they] remembered." This means that Costco shoppers can go back to using the Kirkland soy milk as their milk of choice when stocking up on pantry staples.